41st FA LFX at Grafenwoehr

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834554" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment prepare and load M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. This was the largest live fire conducted on GTA in recent history with 16 launchers firing 55 rounds in 30 minutes. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)