    41st FA LFX at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment prepare and load M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. This was the largest live fire conducted on GTA in recent history with 16 launchers firing 55 rounds in 30 minutes. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834554
    VIRIN: 220311-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_108857607
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FA LFX at Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    artillery
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

