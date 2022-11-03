41st FA LFX at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment prepare and load M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. This was the largest live fire conducted on GTA in recent history with 16 launchers firing 55 rounds in 30 minutes. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834554
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_108857607
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
