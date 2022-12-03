Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Divers recover test torpedo during ICEX 2022

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    BEAUFORT SEA (March 12, 2022) - U.S. Coast Guard Diver 1st Class Antony Saucier, with the Maritime Security Response Team-West Regional Dive Locker, joins U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jonathan Moore, assigned to Undersea Construction Team (UCT) One, dive under the Arctic sea ice to recover a test torpedo fired by a fast attack submarine during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834543
    VIRIN: 220313-N-YS525-073
    Filename: DOD_108857408
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA

    TAGS

    ICEX
    ICEX 2022

