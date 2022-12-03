Divers recover test torpedo during ICEX 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





BEAUFORT SEA (March 12, 2022) - U.S. Coast Guard Diver 1st Class Antony Saucier, with the Maritime Security Response Team-West Regional Dive Locker, joins U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jonathan Moore, assigned to Undersea Construction Team (UCT) One, dive under the Arctic sea ice to recover a test torpedo fired by a fast attack submarine during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.