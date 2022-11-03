Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID DCG-S Patching Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment Patching Ceremony at Freeman Hall, March 11, 2022. Incoming Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division became the Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment for the division. Robinson most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General (Support), 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Drum, New York.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 03:51
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    TAGS

    2ID
    DCG-S
    Patching Ceremony
    2ID/RUCD
    BG Robinson
    Lori l robinson

