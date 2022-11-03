2ID DCG-S Patching Ceremony

2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment Patching Ceremony at Freeman Hall, March 11, 2022. Incoming Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division became the Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment for the division. Robinson most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General (Support), 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Drum, New York.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834540
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-XP485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857385
|Length:
|00:17:07
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
