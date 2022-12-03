U.S. Marines with the Command Element, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) 22 travel to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 12, 2022. MRF-D 22 is a six month rotation where U.S. Marines, the Australian Defence Force, and other allied and partner nations enhance their interoperability and readiness posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 22:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834539
|VIRIN:
|220312-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857384
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines With 5th Marine Regiment Make the Journey From Southern California to the Great Down Under, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
