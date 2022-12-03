Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines With 5th Marine Regiment Make the Journey From Southern California to the Great Down Under

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with the Command Element, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) 22 travel to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 12, 2022. MRF-D 22 is a six month rotation where U.S. Marines, the Australian Defence Force, and other allied and partner nations enhance their interoperability and readiness posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834539
    VIRIN: 220312-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108857384
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USMC
    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

