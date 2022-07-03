220307-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Patrick O'Brien discusses his roles and responsibilities as a tug master at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 21:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834533
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857331
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Spotlight - BM1 O'Brien Tugmaster, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT