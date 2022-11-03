Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Edge 2022 participants arrive and prepare equipment

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Units from U.S. Northern Command and the Canadian Armed Forces arrive and prepare equipment to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed for U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 21:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834532
    VIRIN: 220311-F-LN908-9002
    Filename: DOD_108857326
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22
    ArcticSecurity

