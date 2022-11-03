Arctic Edge 2022 participants arrive and prepare equipment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834532" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Units from U.S. Northern Command and the Canadian Armed Forces arrive and prepare equipment to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed for U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)