Arctic Edge 2022 participants arrive and prepare equipment

Units from U.S. Northern Command and the Canadian Armed Forces arrive and prepare equipment to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed for U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 21:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834532
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-LN908-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108857326
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
