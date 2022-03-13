Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard recovers training aids during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Video by Lt. John Mike 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen use a boom crane to lift an inert training aid located by U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 aboard the Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Anthony Petit (WLM 558) in the Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska, March 13, 2022, during Exercise ARCTICE EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834529
    VIRIN: 220313-N-UX839-0122
    Filename: DOD_108857318
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard recovers training aids during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Arctic Ocean
    myCG
    AE22
    ARCTICEDGE2022

