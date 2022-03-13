U.S. Coast Guard recovers training aids during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guardsmen use a boom crane to lift an inert training aid located by U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 aboard the Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Anthony Petit (WLM 558) in the Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska, March 13, 2022, during Exercise ARCTICE EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)