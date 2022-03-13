U.S. Coast Guardsmen use a boom crane to lift an inert training aid located by U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 aboard the Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Anthony Petit (WLM 558) in the Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska, March 13, 2022, during Exercise ARCTICE EDGE 2022 (AE22). AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 22:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834529
|VIRIN:
|220313-N-UX839-0122
|Filename:
|DOD_108857318
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard recovers training aids during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT