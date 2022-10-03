Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDARNG Displays Aircraft for Huntingtown High Cadets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTINGTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade showcase a static display of a UH-60 Black Hawk to Navy JROTC cadets enrolled in Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. The cadets also learned about various military occupational specialties and soldiers' personal experiences in the MDARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834521
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108857160
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: HUNTINGTOWN, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG Displays Aircraft for Huntingtown High Cadets, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Black Hawk
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT