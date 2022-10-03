MDARNG Displays Aircraft for Huntingtown High Cadets

Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade showcase a static display of a UH-60 Black Hawk to Navy JROTC cadets enrolled in Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. The cadets also learned about various military occupational specialties and soldiers' personal experiences in the MDARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834521
|VIRIN:
|220310-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857160
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|HUNTINGTOWN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
