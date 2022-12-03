The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) breaks through arctic ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834520
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-UB406-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857159
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BEAUFORT SEA
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Breaks Through Arctic Ice at Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022, by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
