Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Breaks Through Arctic Ice at Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) breaks through arctic ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834520
    VIRIN: 220312-N-UB406-3001
    Filename: DOD_108857159
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Breaks Through Arctic Ice at Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022, by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    ICEX
    Ice Exercise
    Arctic Submarine Laboratory
    ICEX 2022
    Ice Exercise 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT