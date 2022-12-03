USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Breaks Through Arctic Ice at Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) breaks through arctic ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.