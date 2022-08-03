Footage of a 480th EFS pilot from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flying a training sortie with in-flight refueling footage over Romanian airspace.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834504
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-FW957-294
|Filename:
|DOD_108856982
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, 480th EFS in-flight footage, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
