    480th EFS in-flight footage

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of a 480th EFS pilot from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flying a training sortie with in-flight refueling footage over Romanian airspace.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834504
    VIRIN: 220308-F-FW957-294
    Filename: DOD_108856982
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FETESTI, RO 

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS in-flight footage, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Spangdahlem AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

