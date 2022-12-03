Footage of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th EFS at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, refueling mid-flight over Romanian airspace.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834503
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-FW957-385
|Filename:
|DOD_108856974
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
This work, 480th EFS in-flight refueling, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
