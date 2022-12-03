Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS in-flight refueling

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th EFS at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, refueling mid-flight over Romanian airspace.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834503
    VIRIN: 220312-F-FW957-385
    Filename: DOD_108856974
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FETESTI, RO 

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    This work, 480th EFS in-flight refueling, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Spangdahlem AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

