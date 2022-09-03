ICEX 2022 Rearrange Ice Camp Structure Shelters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022, the Navy’s Arctic Submarine Laboratory (ASL) led the construction of its most adaptable ice camp ever. Using an array of sensors for early detection of ice fractures and light, quickly moveable tent structures made with aluminum, carbon fiber or inflatable beams, the ASL team exercised the safe, rapid rearrangement of Ice Camp Queenfish in response to the emergence of a crack just beyond the perimeter of camp. The tent movement highlighted efforts in recent years to continually make floating ice camps more flexible, better preparing Navy and Marine Corps forces for deployment to unpredictable and austere environments like the Arctic ice.