For Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022, the Navy’s Arctic Submarine Laboratory (ASL) led the construction of its most adaptable ice camp ever. Using an array of sensors for early detection of ice fractures and light, quickly moveable tent structures made with aluminum, carbon fiber or inflatable beams, the ASL team exercised the safe, rapid rearrangement of Ice Camp Queenfish in response to the emergence of a crack just beyond the perimeter of camp. The tent movement highlighted efforts in recent years to continually make floating ice camps more flexible, better preparing Navy and Marine Corps forces for deployment to unpredictable and austere environments like the Arctic ice.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834497
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-JO245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108856742
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|BEAUFORT SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, ICEX 2022 Rearrange Ice Camp Structure Shelters, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
