Divers from the U.S. Navy's Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) One and Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One commence Arctic diving operations at Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834488
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-JO245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108856523
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|BEAUFORT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 Arctic Diving Operations, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
