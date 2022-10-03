Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 Arctic Diving Operations

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Divers from the U.S. Navy's Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) One and Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One commence Arctic diving operations at Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834488
    VIRIN: 220310-N-JO245-1001
    Filename: DOD_108856523
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 Arctic Diving Operations, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Divers
    ICEX
    Ice Exercise
    Arctic Submarine Laboratory
    ICEX 2022
    Ice Exercise 2022

