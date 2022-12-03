Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo Visits 2d MAW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, is provided a tour of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons with Lt. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodø, Norway, March 12, 2022. The United States and Norway share a very close military relationship with a significant amount of Norwegians service members traveling to the United States each year for training and educational exchange programs under the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)