    Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo Visits 2d MAW

    BODO, NORWAY

    03.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, is provided a tour of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons with Lt. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodø, Norway, March 12, 2022. The United States and Norway share a very close military relationship with a significant amount of Norwegians service members traveling to the United States each year for training and educational exchange programs under the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834486
    VIRIN: 220312-M-BY673-1001
    Filename: DOD_108856433
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: BODO, NO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Army Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo Visits 2d MAW, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

