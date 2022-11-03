Spartans arrive to JPMRC 22-02

The Spartans have arrived!
Flying over 200 miles, more than 300 Spartan Paratroopers of 1-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment descend onto Donnelly Drop Zone during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 11, 2022.
JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.
