CWOC class 22-05 student completes cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part V

This short clip shows a service member, a student in the Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-05, participating in cold-water immersion training March 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training is part of the curriculum for CWOC. A large hole is cut in the ice at the lake by CWOC staff, then a safe and planned regimen is followed to allow each participant to jump into the icy water. Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed. As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)