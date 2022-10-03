Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion retrieve water from Kach’ang-josuji reservoir to continue fire fighting efforts near the city of Daegu.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834476
    VIRIN: 220310-A-TR140-757
    Filename: DOD_108856142
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu

    Army Aviation Wildfire Firefighting

