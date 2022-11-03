U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. White relinquishes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Reginald Daniels during the I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group relief, appointment, and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 11, 2022. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of this sacred trust from one Sergeant Major to another. Sgt. Maj. David M. White retires after 28 years of honorable and faithful service to the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834465
|VIRIN:
|220311-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108855871
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I MIG Relief and Appointment, and Retirement Ceremony, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT