    I MIG Relief and Appointment, and Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Marcus Melara 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. White relinquishes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Reginald Daniels during the I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group relief, appointment, and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 11, 2022. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of this sacred trust from one Sergeant Major to another. Sgt. Maj. David M. White retires after 28 years of honorable and faithful service to the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Marcus Melara)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834462
    VIRIN: 220311-M-LG425-1001
    Filename: DOD_108855868
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, I MIG Relief and Appointment, and Retirement Ceremony, by Cpl Marcus Melara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    USMC
    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    I MEF Information Group

