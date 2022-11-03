Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 conduct dive operations to reacquire, identify, and neutralize inert mine shapes during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in the Gastineau Channel, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)