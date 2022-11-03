Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Lt. John Mike 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 conduct dive operations to reacquire, identify, and neutralize inert mine shapes during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in the Gastineau Channel, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834457
    VIRIN: 220311-N-UX839-0105
    Filename: DOD_108855710
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    This work, Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel, by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NECC
    expeditionary
    Navy EOD
    NORTHCOM
    ALCOM
    AE22

