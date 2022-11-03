Navy EODMU-1 dives in Gastineau Channel

Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 conduct dive operations to reacquire, identify, and neutralize inert mine shapes during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in the Gastineau Channel, Alaska, March 11, 2022. AE22 is a defensive exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John J. Mike)
|03.11.2022
|03.11.2022 20:03
|B-Roll
|834457
|220311-N-UX839-0105
|DOD_108855710
|00:03:25
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|3
|3
