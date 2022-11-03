JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 11, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, answers questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 20:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834455
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-ML137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108855611
|Length:
|00:13:30
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update, by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS
