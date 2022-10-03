Women in Aviation Advice and Challenges

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834449" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Both aviation and the military have come a long way in inclusivity and representation, but there's still more work to be done. Women have made history in the skies and in the ranks, but the mission to continue to advance that history persists!