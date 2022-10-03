Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Aviation Advice and Challenges

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Both aviation and the military have come a long way in inclusivity and representation, but there's still more work to be done. Women have made history in the skies and in the ranks, but the mission to continue to advance that history persists!

    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 16:45
    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Women in Aviation Advice and Challenges, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

