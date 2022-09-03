Life in the military can be challenging, especially when it comes to balancing the needs of the mission and the needs of family.
See how these amazing women balance their devotion to Air Power and their lives at home! Listen to their advice and catch a real-life glimpse of these awesome ladies manage the work, life balance!
This work, Women in Aviation Work Life Balance, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
