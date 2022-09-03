Women in Aviation Work Life Balance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Life in the military can be challenging, especially when it comes to balancing the needs of the mission and the needs of family.



See how these amazing women balance their devotion to Air Power and their lives at home! Listen to their advice and catch a real-life glimpse of these awesome ladies manage the work, life balance!