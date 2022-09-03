Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Aviation Work Life Balance

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Life in the military can be challenging, especially when it comes to balancing the needs of the mission and the needs of family.

    See how these amazing women balance their devotion to Air Power and their lives at home! Listen to their advice and catch a real-life glimpse of these awesome ladies manage the work, life balance!

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 16:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834448
    VIRIN: 220309-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_108855465
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Aviation Work Life Balance, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    US Air Force
    Women in Aviation
    23rd Wing
    MoodyWIA22

