ASC February Recap

Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of February. This month's recap features a Valentine's Day Army love story, the history of black American Soldiers at Rock Island Arsenal, an update on BEYA, information about the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion deploying, and information on the Global Combat Support System-Army.