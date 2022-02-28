Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC February Recap

    IL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of February. This month's recap features a Valentine's Day Army love story, the history of black American Soldiers at Rock Island Arsenal, an update on BEYA, information about the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion deploying, and information on the Global Combat Support System-Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834438
    VIRIN: 220228-A-IK992-127
    Filename: DOD_108855335
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: IL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC February Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIA
    February
    Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC

