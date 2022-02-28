Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of February. This month's recap features a Valentine's Day Army love story, the history of black American Soldiers at Rock Island Arsenal, an update on BEYA, information about the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion deploying, and information on the Global Combat Support System-Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834438
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-IK992-127
|Filename:
|DOD_108855335
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC February Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT