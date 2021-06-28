SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is on building a better team. How forming stronger can help Soldiers overcome obstacles and excel as a team. With special guest SGM Lisa Clark.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 15:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834429
|VIRIN:
|210628-A-KQ181-882
|Filename:
|DOD_108855280
|Length:
|00:15:21
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Talks - Building a Better Team, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
