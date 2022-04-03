Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Trials: Camp Pendleton

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment Camp Pendleton, participate in a variety of events during the Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 4, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements, and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    TAGS

    swimming
    MCT
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Marine Corps Trials

