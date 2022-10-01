Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, accepts new recruits for processing aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., during the month of January, 2022. Receiving takes place during the first week of recruit training and begins with most recruits arriving at Savannah International Airport in Savannah, Ga. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834416
|VIRIN:
|220208-M-GD588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108855211
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The First Four Hours, by Cpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
