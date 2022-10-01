The First Four Hours

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, accepts new recruits for processing aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., during the month of January, 2022. Receiving takes place during the first week of recruit training and begins with most recruits arriving at Savannah International Airport in Savannah, Ga. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)