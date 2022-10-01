Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Four Hours

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, accepts new recruits for processing aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., during the month of January, 2022. Receiving takes place during the first week of recruit training and begins with most recruits arriving at Savannah International Airport in Savannah, Ga. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220208-M-GD588-1001
    Length: 00:03:24
    yellow footprints
    airport
    bus
    Receiving

