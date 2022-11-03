Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - MH-65 Dolphin

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The MH-65 Dolphin is a short-range Coast Guard helicopter. Certified for operation in all-weather and night-time operations, the MH-65’s primary missions are search and rescue, law enforcement and homeland security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834410
    VIRIN: 220311-F-FT779-0004
    Filename: DOD_108855196
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - MH-65 Dolphin, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    MH-65 Dolphin
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

