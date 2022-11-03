Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - HC-144 Ocean Sentry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The HC-144 Ocean Sentry is one of the Coast Guard’s medium range surveillance fleet aircraft. The HC-144 is a fixed-wing, turboprop aircraft with an endurance of more than 10 hours and an extensive sensor capability that helps the Coast Guard fulfill its maritime patrol, drug and migrant interdiction, disaster response, and search and rescue missions.