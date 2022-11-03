Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - HC-144 Ocean Sentry

The HC-144 Ocean Sentry is one of the Coast Guard’s medium range surveillance fleet aircraft. The HC-144 is a fixed-wing, turboprop aircraft with an endurance of more than 10 hours and an extensive sensor capability that helps the Coast Guard fulfill its maritime patrol, drug and migrant interdiction, disaster response, and search and rescue missions.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834409
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-FT779-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108855195
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
