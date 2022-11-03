Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - HC-144 Ocean Sentry

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The HC-144 Ocean Sentry is one of the Coast Guard’s medium range surveillance fleet aircraft. The HC-144 is a fixed-wing, turboprop aircraft with an endurance of more than 10 hours and an extensive sensor capability that helps the Coast Guard fulfill its maritime patrol, drug and migrant interdiction, disaster response, and search and rescue missions.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834409
    VIRIN: 220311-F-FT779-0003
    Filename: DOD_108855195
    Length: 00:00:28
    TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - HC-144 Ocean Sentry, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    MacDill Air Force Base
    HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

