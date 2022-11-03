The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply mission for special operations forces. This versatile, self-deployable aircraft offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, enabling Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to execute long-range special operations missions.
Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 13:51
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|834407
VIRIN:
|220311-F-FT779-0001
Filename:
|DOD_108855193
Length:
|00:00:41
Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - CV-22 Osprey, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
