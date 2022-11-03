Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - CV-22 Osprey

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply mission for special operations forces. This versatile, self-deployable aircraft offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, enabling Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to execute long-range special operations missions.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834407
    VIRIN: 220311-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108855193
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - CV-22 Osprey, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    MacDill Air Force Base
    CV-22 Osprey
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

