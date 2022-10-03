124th in 124--March 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Communications Flight are the providers of network infrastructure, security, and support to the AFNET.

It has been a very busy year for Comm, we just completed a new install of a radio antenna that pipes into Mtn Homes and has extended the range that OPS can communicate with the A-10 pilots while they are flying.

We submitted our RMF package in support for SIPR enclave and got approval, which will keep these capabilities up for another 2 years. We also completed the ADX migration base wide, which controls all of our critical core services needed for network connectivity throughout the AFNET.

Finally we have begun the process of upgrading some of our core infrastructure, which should provide greater bandwidth to the base, as well as prevent the possibility of equipment failure due to the old equipment coming to end of life.





The exercise included operations at a simulated main operating base, forward operating base, a field unit, and featured simulated ground and air attacks, chemical attacks, and distributed combat operations where members acted quickly to respond to the MOPP alarms, taking shelter and responding when necessary.



During this exercise the 124th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team were able to train with Idaho Army National Guard MEDEVAC Soldiers on one of their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.



Members of the wing teamed up with Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines for a joint operations exercise at the Orchard Combat Training Center. During the joint exercise, members of the 124th Security Forces Squadron and 124th ASOS, assisted the U.S. Army's 2-240th Regional Training Institute. They were escorted by members of the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron to a simulated forward operating base.



The Ammo troops focused their attention on implementing agile combat employment concepts. They wanted to find a way to build bombs more efficiantly in a forward deployed location. Their solution was testing their capabilities with building Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU-38’s directly on a pallet.