SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – U.S. Navy Ensign Warren Delong, a registered nurse, discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City during an interview, March 10, 2022. The U.S. Navy medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 14:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834384
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-MA645-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108855001
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ensign Warren Delong discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT