    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ensign Warren Delong discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – U.S. Navy Ensign Warren Delong, a registered nurse, discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City during an interview, March 10, 2022. The U.S. Navy medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834384
    VIRIN: 220311-A-MA645-1004
    Filename: DOD_108855001
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensign Warren Delong discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Homeland Defense
    COVID 19
    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19
    University of Utah Hospital

