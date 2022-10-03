Ensign Warren Delong discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – U.S. Navy Ensign Warren Delong, a registered nurse, discusses his role supporting the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City during an interview, March 10, 2022. The U.S. Navy medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards)