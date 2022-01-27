Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lighting the Way: Annisquam Light

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Established in 1801, Annisquam Light has been lighting the way for over 200 years. Located where the Annisquam River meets the Ipswich Bay, Annisquam Light is an active aid-to-navigation maintained by the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834374
    VIRIN: 220127-G-HT254-618
    Filename: DOD_108854907
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting the Way: Annisquam Light, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    maritime history
    Gloucester
    lighthouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT