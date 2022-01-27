Lighting the Way: Annisquam Light

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834374" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Established in 1801, Annisquam Light has been lighting the way for over 200 years. Located where the Annisquam River meets the Ipswich Bay, Annisquam Light is an active aid-to-navigation maintained by the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)