Gurnet Light has been lighting the way since 1768 and is the third oldest lighthouse in Massachusetts. Before lighthouses adopted flashing characteristics, Gurnet Light was a set of twin structures guiding mariners to the mouth of Plymouth Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834370
|VIRIN:
|220202-G-HT254-024
|Filename:
|DOD_108854900
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lighting The Way: Gurnet Light, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
