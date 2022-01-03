Lighting the Way: Nauset Beach Light

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nauset Beach Light has been lighting the way since 1838, and is arguably the most famous lighthouse on Cape Cod-mostly for its recognition of a local artist's painting of it featured on the bag of chips. Before the technology of flashing characteristics, it was three lights that made Eastham identifiable, known as "The Three Sisters". Because of the encroaching cliff, the three towers had to be relocated. Two were sold and the third was eventually replaced with the structure that is there today. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)