    Lighting the Way: Nauset Beach Light

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Nauset Beach Light has been lighting the way since 1838, and is arguably the most famous lighthouse on Cape Cod-mostly for its recognition of a local artist's painting of it featured on the bag of chips. Before the technology of flashing characteristics, it was three lights that made Eastham identifiable, known as "The Three Sisters". Because of the encroaching cliff, the three towers had to be relocated. Two were sold and the third was eventually replaced with the structure that is there today. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834369
    VIRIN: 220301-G-CA140-785
    Filename: DOD_108854899
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Cape Cod
    Massachusetts
    lighthouse
    Nauset

