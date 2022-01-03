Nauset Beach Light has been lighting the way since 1838, and is arguably the most famous lighthouse on Cape Cod-mostly for its recognition of a local artist's painting of it featured on the bag of chips. Before the technology of flashing characteristics, it was three lights that made Eastham identifiable, known as "The Three Sisters". Because of the encroaching cliff, the three towers had to be relocated. Two were sold and the third was eventually replaced with the structure that is there today. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834369
|VIRIN:
|220301-G-CA140-785
|Filename:
|DOD_108854899
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lighting the Way: Nauset Beach Light, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT