On March 12, 2020, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received its first COVID positive case. For nearly two years, the medical center has worked to manage the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. Navy Lt. Eric Green, NMCCL preventative medicine department head, discusses the creation of the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team. The team’s rapid and effective mitigation was truly a moment of excellence.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834365
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-VK310-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854855
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moment of Excellence: COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS
