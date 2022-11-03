Moment of Excellence: COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834365" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 12, 2020, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received its first COVID positive case. For nearly two years, the medical center has worked to manage the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Navy Lt. Eric Green, NMCCL preventative medicine department head, discusses the creation of the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team. The team’s rapid and effective mitigation was truly a moment of excellence.