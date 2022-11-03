Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moment of Excellence: COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    On March 12, 2020, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received its first COVID positive case. For nearly two years, the medical center has worked to manage the spread of COVID-19.
    U.S. Navy Lt. Eric Green, NMCCL preventative medicine department head, discusses the creation of the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team. The team’s rapid and effective mitigation was truly a moment of excellence.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 11:23
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Navy Medicine
    Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL
    NMRTC Camp Lejeune

