NATO Secretary General takes part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
TURKEY
11.03.2022
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participates in panel ''Price of peace or cost of war'' at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 11 March 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 10:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834364
|VIRIN:
|220311-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854852
|Length:
|00:10:28
|Location:
|TR
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General takes part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
LEAVE A COMMENT