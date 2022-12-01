video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Final Drill is the last evaluation of a platoon's execution of close order drill.



Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. It instills instant obedience to orders and unit cohesion.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)