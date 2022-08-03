Belgian troops from NATO Response Force arrive in Romania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Belgian troops have arrived in Romania to reinforce NATO's defensive posture in the eastern part of the Alliance. The deployment, part of the activation of the NATO Response Force (NRF), includes 300 troops from 1st/3rd Lancers Battalion reinforced by soldiers from other units of the land and medical components. The battalion is a motorised infantry unit and part of the land component of the Belgian Armed Forces. The detachment is being integrated into the French Army’s 27th Battalion of Alpine Hunters.



Elements of the NATO Response Force have been activated for the first time in its history in a deterrence and defence role, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating NATO’s commitment to the protection of all of its Allies.



Footage includes shots of Belgian troops arriving off a plane in Bucharest and later meeting up with their French NRF counterparts, Belgian troops settling in at camp and Belgian military vehicles arriving at camp in Romania.