Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belgian troops from NATO Response Force arrive in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    03.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Belgian troops have arrived in Romania to reinforce NATO's defensive posture in the eastern part of the Alliance. The deployment, part of the activation of the NATO Response Force (NRF), includes 300 troops from 1st/3rd Lancers Battalion reinforced by soldiers from other units of the land and medical components. The battalion is a motorised infantry unit and part of the land component of the Belgian Armed Forces. The detachment is being integrated into the French Army’s 27th Battalion of Alpine Hunters.

    Elements of the NATO Response Force have been activated for the first time in its history in a deterrence and defence role, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating NATO’s commitment to the protection of all of its Allies.

    Footage includes shots of Belgian troops arriving off a plane in Bucharest and later meeting up with their French NRF counterparts, Belgian troops settling in at camp and Belgian military vehicles arriving at camp in Romania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834347
    VIRIN: 220311-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108854678
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO reinforcements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT