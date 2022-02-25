Hill AFB WHM - SrA Isez Garza

This video is the first in a series created by the Team Hill Special Observance Council for National Women’s History month. The videos feature women from Hill Air Force Base sharing their experiences, challenges and accomplishments.
In this video, Senior Airman Isez Garza, 75th Security Forces Squadron, shares her perspective.
