Exercise Cold Response 22 Cold Weather Injuries

U.S. Navy Lt. Severiano Acebo, battalion surgeon, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, gives insight on the cold weather training Norwegian soldiers are providing for the corpsmen as they prepare for Exercise Cold Response 2022, Setermoen, Norway, February 13, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)
Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 09:04
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|834340
VIRIN:
|220213-M-VL742-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108854526
Length:
|00:01:26
Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
