Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Health Command - Atlantic Pandemic 2nd Anniversary Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Ronald Harris 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    The Regional Health Command - Atlantic takes time out to recognize the second anniversary of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834339
    VIRIN: 220309-O-SP086-691
    Filename: DOD_108854476
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command - Atlantic Pandemic 2nd Anniversary Message, by Ronald Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pandemic
    Army Medicine
    MEDCOMM
    Regional Health Command - Atlantic
    RHC-A
    COVID-19
    COVID
    BG Mary Krueger
    CSM Rebecca Booker
    Pandemic Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT