NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Naval Base Guam following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Victoria Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 08:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834337
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-PV534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854431
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam, by SA Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
