39th ABW leadership kick off 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief, kick off the 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign with a message for Incirlik Air Base members. This is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need. Whether it's in support of emergencies, educational needs or helping to provide financial security for our Air Force members, the Air Force Assistance Fund has charities for many different causes. Please visit afassistancefund.org or speak with your unit representative and take care of our own!
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 05:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834319
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-EZ689-393
|Filename:
|DOD_108854259
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
