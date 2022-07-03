Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW leadership kick off 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief, kick off the 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign with a message for Incirlik Air Base members. This is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need. Whether it's in support of emergencies, educational needs or helping to provide financial security for our Air Force members, the Air Force Assistance Fund has charities for many different causes. Please visit afassistancefund.org or speak with your unit representative and take care of our own!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834319
    VIRIN: 220307-F-EZ689-393
    Filename: DOD_108854259
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW leadership kick off 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency
    39th Air Base Wing
    financial support
    2022 Air Force Assistance Fund
    educational needs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT