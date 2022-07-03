39th ABW leadership kick off 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief, kick off the 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign with a message for Incirlik Air Base members. This is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need. Whether it's in support of emergencies, educational needs or helping to provide financial security for our Air Force members, the Air Force Assistance Fund has charities for many different causes. Please visit afassistancefund.org or speak with your unit representative and take care of our own!