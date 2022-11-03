Why I Serve - MSG Marlon Munoz

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MSG Marlon Munoz, the G2 Directorate SGM, Southern European Task Force, Africa, describes how his family and the friends he has made in the U.S. Army are the reasons why he continues to serve as a Soldier in the U.S. Army.