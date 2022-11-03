Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - MSG Marlon Munoz

    ITALY

    03.11.2022

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    MSG Marlon Munoz, the G2 Directorate SGM, Southern European Task Force, Africa, describes how his family and the friends he has made in the U.S. Army are the reasons why he continues to serve as a Soldier in the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 06:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834317
    VIRIN: 220311-A-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_108854234
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - MSG Marlon Munoz, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WhyIServe
    SETAF-AF

