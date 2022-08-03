Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th AMS launches C-5 Super Galaxy

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides frontline logistics and readiness support for USAFE. 726 AMS Airmen are working hard to support cargo delivery and passenger arrivals at Spangdahlem AB! Just one C-5M Super Galaxy is able to deliver 140 tons of cargo to bolster capabilities and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 03:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 

    NATO
    C-5
    AMS
    Super Galaxy
    AMC

