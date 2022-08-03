726th AMS launches C-5 Super Galaxy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides frontline logistics and readiness support for USAFE. 726 AMS Airmen are working hard to support cargo delivery and passenger arrivals at Spangdahlem AB! Just one C-5M Super Galaxy is able to deliver 140 tons of cargo to bolster capabilities and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)