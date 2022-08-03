726th AMS launches C-5 Super Galaxy

The 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides frontline logistics and readiness support for USAFE. 726 AMS Airmen are working hard to support cargo delivery and passenger arrivals at Spangdahlem AB! Just one C-5M Super Galaxy is able to deliver 140 tons of cargo to bolster capabilities and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 03:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834315
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-LH638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854199
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT