Interview with SGM Lundell, Nephi Readiness Center Groundbreaking

SGM Jed Lundell discusses the importance of the readiness center as members of the Utah National Guard and civilian contractors participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a readiness center in Nephi, Utah. The readiness center will be the home of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 00:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834305
|VIRIN:
|220310-Z-CA120-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108854041
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|NEPHI, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
