    Interview with SGM Lundell, Nephi Readiness Center Groundbreaking

    NEPHI, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    SGM Jed Lundell discusses the importance of the readiness center as members of the Utah National Guard and civilian contractors participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a readiness center in Nephi, Utah. The readiness center will be the home of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 00:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834305
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-CA120-0003
    Filename: DOD_108854041
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: NEPHI, UT, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Interview with SGM Lundell, Nephi Readiness Center Groundbreaking, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineers
    utah
    national guard

