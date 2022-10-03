Interview with SGM Lundell, Nephi Readiness Center Groundbreaking

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGM Jed Lundell discusses the importance of the readiness center as members of the Utah National Guard and civilian contractors participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a readiness center in Nephi, Utah. The readiness center will be the home of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard.