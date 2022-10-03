Nephi Readiness Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Members of the Utah National Guard and civilian contractors participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a readiness center in Nephi, Utah. The readiness center will be the home of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard.
|03.10.2022
|03.11.2022 00:43
|B-Roll
|834302
|220310-Z-CA120-0001
|DOD_108854032
|00:02:42
|NEPHI, UT, US
|0
|0
