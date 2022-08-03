Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canadian divers under water for MCM training - SM Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hugo Montpetit 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Royal Canadian Navy divers perform mine countermeasure operations as part of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in the vicinity of Juneau, Alaska, March 4-8, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 18:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834287
    VIRIN: 220310-O-DO113-1002-C
    Filename: DOD_108853817
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian divers under water for MCM training - SM Video, by CPL Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Diver
    NORTHCOM
    Royal Canadian Navy
    ALCOM
    AE22
    ExARCTICEDGE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT