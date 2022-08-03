Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learning about the MATAC Mentoring Program

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    It's the age-old question from "Ghostbusters." Who are ya gonna call?

    "For some, they find it very comforting they're not held accountable, the mentee, to find the perfect mentor," said Scott Boyd, Deputy Program Executive Officer for Mobility Aircraft. "They're relying upon more senior leadership to help find a good match for them and we've had great success today with doing that for them. It's all about that first step, helping someone make that first connection."

    He and Senior Master Sgt. Austin Peak, Senior Enlisted Leader, participated in an episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast to discuss the Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate's new Mentorship Program. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 17:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834279
    VIRIN: 220308-F-FC975-2002
    Filename: DOD_108853755
    Length: 00:20:32
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning about the MATAC Mentoring Program, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

