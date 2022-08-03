Learning about the MATAC Mentoring Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's the age-old question from "Ghostbusters." Who are ya gonna call?



"For some, they find it very comforting they're not held accountable, the mentee, to find the perfect mentor," said Scott Boyd, Deputy Program Executive Officer for Mobility Aircraft. "They're relying upon more senior leadership to help find a good match for them and we've had great success today with doing that for them. It's all about that first step, helping someone make that first connection."



He and Senior Master Sgt. Austin Peak, Senior Enlisted Leader, participated in an episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast to discuss the Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate's new Mentorship Program. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)